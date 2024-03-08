Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.59

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 724241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

