Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.43

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 27356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

