Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 5.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 721,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,072,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

