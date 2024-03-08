Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 5.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 721,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,072,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.
Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics
In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.