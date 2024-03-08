Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance
Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.
Insider Activity
In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $97,656.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,344 shares of company stock worth $485,761. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
