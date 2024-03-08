Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Insider Activity

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $97,656.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,344 shares of company stock worth $485,761. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 124,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

