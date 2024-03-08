Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Acquires $12,980.00 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) Director Tina M. Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $12,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Strattec Security Stock Down 0.7 %
STRT stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.34.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.72. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
