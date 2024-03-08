Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Acquires $12,980.00 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) Director Tina M. Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $12,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STRT stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.72. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

