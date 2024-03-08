Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after buying an additional 529,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.3 %

TNDM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 952,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.