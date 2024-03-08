Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,797. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

