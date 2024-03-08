Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 449,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,247. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.