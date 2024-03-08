Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,385,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

