Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 422,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,313.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 93,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,869,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

