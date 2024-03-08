Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of C traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.87. 2,206,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,595,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

