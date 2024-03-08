Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 28,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

