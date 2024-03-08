Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.24. 93,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,655. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

