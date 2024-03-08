StockNews.com Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to “Hold”

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

