StockNews.com Upgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 926,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,786,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 392,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
