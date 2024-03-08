StockNews.com Upgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AHT opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.26. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 926,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,786,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 392,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.