StockNews.com Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.80 and a beta of 0.61. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,090.00%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

