StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

