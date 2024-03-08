StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

UVE opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 261,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

