StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
