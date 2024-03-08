StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

UEIC stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

