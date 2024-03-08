StockNews.com Downgrades Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $104.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398 in the last three months. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.