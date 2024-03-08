StockNews.com Downgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

