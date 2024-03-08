StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

