Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

