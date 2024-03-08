Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.