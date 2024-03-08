Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.06.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
