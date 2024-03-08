ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $8,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

