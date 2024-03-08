Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $65.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $66.85 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

