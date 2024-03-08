Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Allan Davis Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

