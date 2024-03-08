STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

