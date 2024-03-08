Stephens Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $1.50

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DermTech Stock Performance

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.58. DermTech has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

