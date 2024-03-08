Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steelcase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

