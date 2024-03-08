Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.95

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.95 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 677.57 ($8.60), with a volume of 10122330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 687.80 ($8.73).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 879 ($11.16) to GBX 868 ($11.02) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.03) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 919.71 ($11.67).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 617.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 664.66. The company has a market capitalization of £17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 790.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,619.05%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

