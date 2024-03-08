STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,759. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,140.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 96,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 88,453 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

