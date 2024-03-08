Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLNG

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.