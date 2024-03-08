Sravan Kumar Emany Acquires 10,684 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,255.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,561,000 after purchasing an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,989 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

