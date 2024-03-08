Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.14.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.68. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

