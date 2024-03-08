Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.17

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 270130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 70,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

