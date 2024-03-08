Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Raises Dividend to GBX 114 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 3.1 %

LON:SPX opened at £103.25 ($131.04) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($100.27) and a 1 year high of £119.13 ($151.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,575.01. The stock has a market cap of £7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,740.35, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 8,800 ($111.69) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.62) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,880 ($125.40).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

