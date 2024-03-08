SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

