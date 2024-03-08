SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $91,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $388.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

