SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 2,034 Shares of Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SoundThinking Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SoundThinking stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,094. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SoundThinking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

