SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

SOUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Up 11.7 %

SoundHound AI stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.