Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

