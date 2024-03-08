Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $17,511.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $14,751.50.

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.12, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.96 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,477,000 after purchasing an additional 436,696 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sonos by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,722,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sonos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SONO

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.