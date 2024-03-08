Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$4.18 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.76.

In related news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. In related news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,100 shares of company stock worth $137,625. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

