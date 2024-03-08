Snehal Patel Acquires 4,100 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,340,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,583,809.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel bought 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 19.9 %

GLSI stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

