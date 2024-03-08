Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 374,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 301,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

