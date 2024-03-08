Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $26.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

