SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartRent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.34.

SmartRent Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. SmartRent’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SmartRent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.