SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.24

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 74863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

SLM Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in SLM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

